Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $355,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

