Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $341,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

