Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 3,484 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
