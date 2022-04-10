Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 16,769 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 304,985 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.