Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cable One by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,472.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,491.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,650.38. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

