Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,516 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

