Raymond James Begins Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 463,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

