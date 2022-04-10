Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Hits $738,580.69 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $738,580.69 and $9,635.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07613660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00263364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00763077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00099360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.34 or 0.00557992 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00393739 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,065,251 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

