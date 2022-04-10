RAI Finance (SOFI) One Day Volume Hits $432,479.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $432,479.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.36 or 0.07606133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.46 or 0.99976830 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

