Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS QCKSF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quickstep has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Quickstep (Get Rating)
