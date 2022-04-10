Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS QCKSF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quickstep has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Quickstep (Get Rating)

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. It manufacture complex composite parts and assemblies for ‘build to print’ applications, along with the design, development, and manufacture of complex engineered products.

