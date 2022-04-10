QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QUIK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,392. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.28. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

