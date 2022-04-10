Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

DGX opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 406.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

