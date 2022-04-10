Quebecoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Quebecoin has a market cap of $8,587.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.