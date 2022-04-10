Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $4.79 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 182,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shares of EQNR opened at $39.00 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

