Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 37,038 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $317.82 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.13 and a 200 day moving average of $316.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

