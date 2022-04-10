Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Leslie’s worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 145.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 81.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

