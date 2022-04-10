Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,708,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Shares of GNRC opened at $287.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

