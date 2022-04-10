Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 508,013 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

