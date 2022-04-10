Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 104.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,342 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ IART opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

