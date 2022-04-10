Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.90 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Freshpet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $20,583,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

