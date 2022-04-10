Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

