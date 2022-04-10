Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 413.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.