Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,070,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

