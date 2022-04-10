Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$3.60 at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.35 to C$3.60 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s previous close.

QTRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.98.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

