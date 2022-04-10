Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 6,758,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,578,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.54.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors.

