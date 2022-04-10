Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 109.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $196.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

