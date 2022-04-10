Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $118.25 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.