Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 45,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

