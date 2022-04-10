Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.