Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $174.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

