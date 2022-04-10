Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.21 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

