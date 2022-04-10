Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $93.90 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

