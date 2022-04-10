Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

