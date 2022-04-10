Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $5,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

