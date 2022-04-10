Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

