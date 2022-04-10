Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Cap of $64.22 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Qcash has a total market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $118.07 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

