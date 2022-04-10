Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Decreased by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.50.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.