Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE BP opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

