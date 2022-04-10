Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Lifted by Truist Financial

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $9,377,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

