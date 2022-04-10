Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

