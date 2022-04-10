Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Raised by Piper Sandler

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.