Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,651 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

