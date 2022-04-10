Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.

LUNG opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $48.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.