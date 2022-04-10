Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.14.

NYSE:PRU opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

