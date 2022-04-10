Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 2,345 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $11,115.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 24,031 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $119,193.76.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

TARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

