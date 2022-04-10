Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.