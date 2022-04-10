Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

