PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Up 7.3%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.02. 8,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

