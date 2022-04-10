PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $80.15, but opened at $82.05. PriceSmart shares last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 634 shares traded.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,280. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 588.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

