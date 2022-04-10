Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$105.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,209. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$100.41 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

