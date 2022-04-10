PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PRA Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

